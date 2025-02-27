Click to expand Image An immigration detention center in Bangkok, Thailand, February 26, 2025. © 2025 Jerry Harmer/AP Photo

(Bangkok) – The Thai government violated domestic and international law by forcibly sending at least 40 Uyghur men to China, where they could face torture, arbitrary detention, and long-term imprisonment, Human Rights Watch said today. The men had been held in Thai immigration detention for over a decade.

On February 27, 2025, at 2:14 a.m., several trucks with windows covered in black tape left Bangkok’s Suan Phlu immigration detention center, where more than 40 Uyghur men had been held. At 4:48 a.m., an unscheduled China Southern Airlines flight left Don Mueang international airport and landed six hours later in Kashgar, a city in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Shortly afterward, the Chinese state media China Central Television (CCTV) reported a news conference by the Public Security Ministry confirming that, “40 Chinese nationals who illegally left the country and were detained in Thailand were returned [to China].” Thailand’s deputy prime minister and defense minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, confirmed in a media interview later in the day that the Uyghurs had been sent to China.

“Thailand blatantly disregarded domestic law and its international obligations by forcibly sending these Uyghurs to China to face persecution,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “After 11 years of inhumane detention in Thailand’s immigration lockup, these men are now at grave risk of being tortured, forcibly disappeared, and detained for long periods by the Chinese government.”

In March 2014, Thai police in Songkhla province, near the Malaysia border, arrested about 220 Uyghur men, women, and children, charged them with immigration violations, and transferred them to an immigration detention facility in Bangkok. In several separate incidents around the same period, the authorities arrested dozens of other Uyghurs and placed them in immigration detention around the country. In July 2015, about 170 of the Uyghur women and children detained in Songkhla were released to Turkey. A week later, Thai authorities forcibly transferred over 100 Uyghur men to Chinese authorities, who flew them from Bangkok to China.

The remaining Uyghur men were left to languish in indefinite detention, with Thai authorities under pressure from the Chinese government. Fearing they would be shortly sent to China, the men went on a hunger strike on January 10. They resumed eating on January 29 after assurances from Thai authorities that they would not be sent to China.

Uyghurs are Turkic-speaking Muslims, most of whom live in Xinjiang in China’s northwest. The Chinese government has long been hostile to expressions of Uyghur identity. Since late 2016, the Chinese authorities have intensified a widespread and systematic campaign of human rights violations against the Uyghur population, including crimes against humanity.

Chinese authorities have arbitaruly detained and unjustly imprisoned Uyghurs, persecuted them for practicing their culture, and subjected them to mass surveillance and forced labor. An estimated half million Uyghurs remain imprisoned as part of the ongoing crackdown, in which the authorities have routinely conflated everyday peaceful conduct, such as prayer or contacting relatives abroad, with terrorism and extremism.

Uyghurs deemed to have left China illegally are, if returned, viewed with intense suspicion and subject to detention, interrogation, torture, and other cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment, Human Rights Watch said. The authorities have also repeatedly committed abuses against Uyghur families living abroad.

In a 2022 report, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights documented these intensifying abuses and concluded that China’s actions “may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity.”

Thailand is not a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention and has no effective national mechanisms to assess asylum claims. Thai immigration authorities have repeatedly refused to allow the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) access to the men, preventing them from exercising their rights to seek recognition of their refugee status.

UNHCR, in a statement released on February 27, said: “The agency repeatedly sought access to the group and assurances from Thai authorities that these individuals, who had expressed a fear of return, would not be deported. No such access was granted, and when contacted for clarification, the Royal Thai Government authorities stated that no decision had been made to deport the group.”

The Thai government is obligated to respect the international law principle of nonrefoulement, which prohibits countries from returning anyone to a place where they would face a real risk of persecution, torture or other serious ill-treatment, a threat to life, or other comparable serious human rights violations. Refoulement is prohibited by the UN Convention Against Torture, to which Thailand is a party, as well as customary international law.

The prohibition on refoulement is incorporated in Thailand’s 2023 Act on Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearances. On February 27, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a media interview that the repatriation of Uyghurs would need to follow the law, international process, and human rights principles.

“Concerned governments should strongly press the Chinese government to allow the returnees access to their families, as well as to independent observers and relevant UN mechanisms,” Pearson said. “China's horrific record of abuses against Uyghurs and its pressure on Thailand to take custody of these men are a cause of the gravest concern for their well-being.