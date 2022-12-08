Human Rights Watch condemns former President Pedro Castillo's attempt to undermine the rule of law in Peru. On December 7, 2022, the then-president announced the temporary dissolution of Congress and the "reorganization" of the judiciary, the Public Ministry, and other institutions, in what was effectively a coup.

The announcement came the same day that Congress was scheduled to vote on whether to remove Castillo from the presidency. The request for his removal was based on investigations into serious cases of corruption against Castillo. In October, the attorney general charged the president and two former ministers with belonging to a criminal organization, influence peddling, and collusion.

Democratic institutions and civil society quickly rejected Castillo's actions. Congress approved Castillo's removal and, as a result, Vice President Dina Boluarte assumed the presidency that same afternoon.

We call on the international community to support democratic guarantees and institutions in Peru.