Donate Now
| Dispatches

Greek Court Deems Surveillance Powers Unconstitutional

Court Demands Stricter Safeguards on State Monitoring

Eva Cossé
Senior Researcher for Europe
Eva_Cosse

Eva_Cosse
The Council of State of Greece building in Athens, July 14, 2015.
Click to expand Image
The Council of State of Greece building in Athens, July 14, 2015. © 2015 C messier

Greece’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, has declared unconstitutional a 2021 amendment that barred the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE), an independent body which oversees surveillance powers, from informing citizens of state surveillance on “national security” grounds.

Until March 2021, those under government surveillance could request information from ADAE about surveillance on them after the surveillance ended, provided disclosure didn’t jeopardize investigations. A March 2021 government-proposed change adopted by parliament removed the ability of ADAE to notify those surveilled, even after surveillance stopped.

The April 5 ruling found this change violated the Greek Constitution, the European Union Charter of Fundamental Rights, and the European Convention on Human Rights. This marks a major victory in Greece’s ongoing surveillance scandal which included revelations that the government surveilled independent journalists, business people, government officials, and opposition leader Nikos Androulakis.

Androulakis brought the landmark case after he discovered in 2022 the National Intelligence Service wiretapped his phone. In September 2022, his ADAE file request was denied based on the 2021 amendment. On April 8, following the Council of State’s decision, Androulakis again requested information from ADAE about his surveillance. The ruling should enable Androulakis and other targets of state surveillance falling under the March 2021 amendment to access information on their cases.

The Council of State found the blanket prohibition on informing individuals about their surveillance an “excessive restriction” on the right to privacy and a threat to the rule of law.

While the ruling doesn’t extend to a separate December 2022 law restricting ADAE’s powers, it’s a significant step. While the 2022 law is more permissive than its predecessor it still contains flaws. Greece’s government should listen to the court and enact reforms that fully guarantee the right to privacy and access to information for its citizens.

Your tax deductible gift can help stop human rights violations and save lives around the world.

Region / Country

More Reading

Reports

  • December 1, 2022 Report

    Trapped in a Web

    The Exploitation of Personal Data in Hungary’s 2022 Elections

    202211tech_hungary_campaigndata_illustration
  • September 29, 2020 Report

    Automated Hardship

    How the Tech-Driven Overhaul of the UK’s Social Security System Worsens Poverty

    A UK government web page that says "Welcome to GOV.UK"

Most Viewed

© 2024 Human Rights Watch
Human Rights Watch | 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor | New York, NY 10118-3299 USA | t 1.212.290.4700

Human Rights Watch is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit registered in the US under EIN: 13-2875808