New Podcast Series: Speaking Truth to Power

(Nairobi) – A new podcast series that will begin on March 1, 2021 will feature young African activists who are fighting gender-based violence and discrimination and leading change across the continent, Human Rights Watch said today. The podcast, Power of the Streets, features feminists and queer activists who are speaking truth to power and building movements for justice in Africa.



In this first eight-episode season, Power of the Streets will feature some of the people leading the #MeToo movement in Nigeria, Gambia, Burundi, South Africa, Malawi, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Uganda. They discuss their personal journeys in activism as well as the initiatives they lead to support survivors.



“We’re inspired by the bold and forward-looking youth-led human rights movement on the continent,” said Mausi Segun, Africa director at Human Rights Watch. “The stories and insights of the people in these series show us how young people can deploy their innovation and energy to challenge oppressive institutions.”



Power of the Streets is hosted by Audrey Kawire Wabwire, Africa media manager at Human Rights Watch. She is based in Nairobi and is excited about the possibilities that African podcasts are unlocking for diverse voices.



Listen to the first episode here. New episodes are available weekly on all podcast platforms.

Here is a schedule of the eight episodes:



Episode 1: Power of the Lens, available from March 1

Nigeria



Kiki Mordi is an award-winning feminist filmmaker. She produced a documentary about how students are coerced into providing sex for grades in West African universities. As part of a feminist collective, Mordi speaks out against the violence that women and queer people face.



Episode 2: Offline and Online, available from March 8

Malawi



Lusungu Kalanga is a podcaster and works to advance women and children’s rights in Malawi. After observing the trends in teen pregnancy in her country, she created the Growing Ambitions mentorship program, which offers girls a platform to discuss feminism.



Episode 3: Little Big Voice, available from March 15



Uganda



The Ugandan writer Rosebell Kagumire edits an African feminist blog that documents feminist perspectives in Africa. Her background in journalism inspired her to write about human rights, particularly about women’s rights.



Episode 4: Truth to Power, available from March 22



Gambia



Toufah Jallow has been an inspiration and catalyst for change by breaking taboos around sexual violence in her country, Gambia, when she spoke truth to power and accused former president Yahya Jammeh of raping her. She started the Toufah Foundation to support survivors of sexual violence.



Episode 5: Taking on the Trolls, available from March 29



Tanzania



The Tanzanian entrepreneur Carol Ndosi believes that it’s important to have more women’s voices online. Her work with #WomenAtWeb pushes for the creation of safe spaces for women online.



Episode 6: Where the Heart Is, available from April 5

Zimbabwe/South Africa



Thomars Shamuyarira is a trans Zimbabwean migrant rights activist living in South Africa. His organization, The Fruit Basket, works with migrant LGBT people who flee to South Africa after facing violence or the threat of violence in their home countries.



Episode 7: Stand Up, available from April 12



Ethiopia



As a student leader, Ruth Yitbarek wanted more Ethiopian women to understand their rights and speak up for themselves. She was a member of the Yellow Movement, an initiative in Ethiopia’s universities that challenges abusive societal norms.



Episode 8: Still We Rise, available from April 19

Burundi



Judicaelle Irakoze has always been outspoken about inequalities in her society. She was inspired to start her organization, Choose Yourself, after she documented the experiences of refugee women who have faced sexual violence.



To follow news about the podcast, please use #PoweroftheStreets on Twitter and Instagram, or email powerofthestreets@hrw.org.



To learn more about the podcast, please visit:

