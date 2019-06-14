(Erbil, June 14, 2019) – An estimated 1.8 million
people remain displaced by the conflict between Iraqi
forces and the Islamic State (also known as ISIS) two years after the heaviest fighting ended. A new Human Rights Watch web feature
highlights the experiences of families who are struggling to find a safe home in post-ISIS Iraq.
“Iraqi authorities have put in place a system that has allowed communities, security forces, and government agencies to collectively punish families whose relatives were allegedly linked to ISIS,” said Belkis Wille
, senior Iraq researcher at Human Rights Watch. “This system has put these families in a purgatory that prevents them from returning home, imprisons them in camps, and forces them to endure dire conditions that portend bleak futures for their children.”