New Rape Statistics in Brazil Highlight Importance of Sexuality Education

Click to expand Image Adolescent girls in Brazil take part in a program where they receive information on sexual and reproductive health, learn to confront gender inequalities, and develop leadership skills, Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2016. © 2016 Gustavo Stephan/UN Women

Brazil had the highest number of registered rape cases in its history in 2022: 74,930, according to a recent report by the Brazilian Public Security Forum. In over 60 percent of the cases, the survivor was under 14 years old. In many cases, the abuser was a relative or an acquaintance. The report notes the true number of survivors could be higher, since the data is based on complaints made to authorities and many survivors face barriers reporting abuse.

The study correctly emphasized the “importance of school as a space for the protection of children.” Samira Bueno, executive director of the Forum, noted that children “often cannot recognize that they are experiencing sexual violence” until they take sex education and have the opportunity to discuss these issues with a teacher.

Studies indicate that age-appropriate sexuality education can contribute to preventing gender-based violence and discrimination, and increase gender-equitable attitudes and confidence in students. Brazilian experts in sexuality education have made this argument for years. Schools should be prepared to address sexuality education and know how to handle reports of sexual violence with trauma-informed care.

However, instead of strengthening sexuality education in schools, conservative lawmakers throughout Brazil have attempted to ban sexuality education, using tactics like disinformation to weaponize the subject for political gain.

In 2022, Human Rights Watch published a report analyzing over 200 federal, state, and municipal bills and laws introduced since 2014 designed to forbid gender and sexuality education in schools. The report also described how teachers are harassed for discussing these topics in the classroom.

Over 80 education and human rights organizations published a manual to protect teachers against this censorship. The Brazilian judiciary has also served as an important check on these regressive laws. In 2020, the Supreme Court issued landmark rulings striking down eight state and municipal laws banning gender and sexuality education, finding the bans violated the rights to equality, nondiscrimination, and education. While these rulings affirm that sexuality education is required in Brazil, conservative lawmakers continue to pass similar bans, including one just this month.

Brazilian authorities should cease to politicize gender and sexuality education and ensure all children and youth have access to age-appropriate information, which they need to live healthy and safe lives. By strengthening sexuality education, Brazil could raise awareness, reduce sexual violence, and provide better support for survivors.