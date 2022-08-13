Click to expand Image Dr. Abduljalil al-Singace. © Private

(Beirut) – The Bahrain authorities should free Dr. Abduljalil al-Singace, an academic imprisoned since 2011, 15 organizations including Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to the king of Bahrain.

Al-Singace, 60, has been on a long-term hunger strike and has post-polio syndrome and numerous other health conditions. He is being denied adequate medical care, his family said.

“It is outrageous that Bahraini authorities are apparently denying Dr. Abduljalil al-Singace the medical care he urgently needs, in addition to his deeply unjust 12 years of imprisonment and life sentence after a manifestly unfair trial,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. “The Bahraini government should immediately allow al-Singace to receive essential medical care and restore the dignity he rightly deserves.”