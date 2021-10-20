Germany: Put Rights at Center of Coalition Talks

(Berlin – October 20, 2021) – The three German parties entering negotiations on the formation of the next government should put human rights at the heart of their agenda, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch has written to the parties – the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens, and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) – with recommendations on core human rights concerns relevant to Germany’s foreign and domestic policy.

"Whether the parties are discussing China, Russia, climate change, or the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, human rights should always be on the table during the negotiations," said Wenzel Michalski, Germany Director at Human Rights Watch. "This is the only way to ensure that any coalition agreement is anchored in Germany’s human rights obligations and that those obligations will guide future government action."

The SPD, the Greens, and the FDP have announced that they will start talks about a government coalition in the upcoming days.