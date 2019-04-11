Expand An inmate makes a phone call from his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, California, May 24, 2011. © 2011 Reuters

Connecticut’s House Judiciary Committee voted this week to advance a bill that would provide free phone, video calls, and email, for the 14,000 people held in state custody. The high cost of these services discourages prisoners from staying in touch with families and friends, and forces families to make painful sacrifices in order to stay in touch with loved ones. The bill, now with the House Appropriations Committee, would also prohibit the Department of Corrections from generating revenue from prison phone contracts. Connecticut would be the first state to make calls from prison free. Last year, New York City enacted a law to ensure free phone calls to all people held in the city’s correctional facilities.