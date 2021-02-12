Donate Now
| Dispatches

Anti-Asian Violence in US Demands Response

Federal and Local Governments Should Invest in Community Safety

Author image

Seashia Vang

Senior Coordinator, Asia Division
@SeashiaVang

@SeashiaVang
Author image

Erika Nguyen

Senior Coordinator, Women's Rights Division
@ErikaTNguyen

@ErikaTNguyen

 

Decorative lanterns hang above Mott street in Manhattan's Chinatown district before the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year, New York, NY, February 9, 2021. 
Click to expand Image
Decorative lanterns hang above Mott street in Manhattan's Chinatown district before the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year, New York, NY, February 9, 2021.  © 2021 Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa via AP Images

Cities across the United States are seeing numerous unprovoked attacks against Asian-Americans, particularly older people, according to a new study by a coalition documenting and addressing anti-Asian hate and discrimination.

On January 28 in San Francisco, 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee was knocked to the ground and killed while walking in his neighborhood. There have been over 20 attacks in Oakland’s Chinatown in the past two weeks that the local Chamber of Commerce considered to be targeted against Asians. On January 31, an assailant violently knocked a 91-year-old man to the ground and later attacked an older man and woman. On February 3 in New York City, Noel Quintana, 61, was slashed across the face, and on the same day in Oakland, a 71-year-old grandmother was knocked to the ground while crossing the street and robbed.

Such attacks are not new. On Twitter, the hashtag #VincentChin has surfaced, highlighting historical anti-Asian xenophobia and racism fueled by the US auto industry decline of the 1980s, leading to the murder of Chinese American Vincent Chin in Detroit by two men who blamed Asians for their losing their jobs. Neither served prison time.

Former President Donald Trump fueled anti-Asian sentiment during the Covid-19 pandemic by using discriminatory rhetoric to describe the coronavirus, and may have contributed to the racist and violent attacks across the United States. Between March and December 2020, the coalition Stop AAPI Hate documented over 2,800 anti-Asian hate incidents nationwide.

Shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden signed a memorandum denouncing the Trump administration’s discriminatory sentiments directed at the Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community and to better combat anti-Asian racism. As the new administration and local governments turn their attention towards this human rights issue, they should look to local efforts to combat anti-Asian violence and reimagine community safety.

Community and political leaders need to continue speaking up and denouncing these violent acts, and officials need to ensure those who carry out criminal offenses are held to account.

Various community organizations have raised funds to support victims. Activists have called for increased investment in community-led programs and for attention to the factors that prevent Asian Americans, particularly older people, from feeling safe in their communities.

Federal and local agencies need to do more work with communities to combat racism. The richest country in the world should not leave its most vulnerable communities to fend for themselves, especially during a major crisis.

Your tax deductible gift can help stop human rights violations and save lives around the world.

Region / Country

Reports

  • Report

    It Should Not Happen

    Alabama’s Failure to Prevent Cervical Cancer Death in the Black Belt

    Ms. Frances Ford, executive director of Sowing Seeds of Hope, in her home in August 2018, holding a picture of her mother, who died from cervical cancer after being diagnosed in 1980.
  • Report

    “They Want Docile”

    How Nursing Homes in the United States Overmedicate People with Dementia

    Lenora Cline, 88, has lived in a nursing home for years. She has Alzheimer’s disease.