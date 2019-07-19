Expand The Union Flag flies near the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, June 7, 2017. © 2017 Reuters

The United Kingdom likes to see itself as a champion for human rights defenders globally. It has recently published guidelines for the protection and support of rights defenders around the world. While welcome, real support requires a willingness to speak out even when it carries political costs.

The new guidelines praise the courageous work of human rights defenders in the face of risks including threats, intimidation, harassment, and detention. The guidelines rightly identify groups which are in greater danger, such as journalists, women, and LGBT activists, and express the UK’s commitment to support them “wherever they are in the world.”

But when it comes to actually standing up for human rights defenders, the UK’s record is patchy. While it sometimes speaks out in private, it remains reluctant to do so publicly, even though doing so would raise the cost to states that seek to silence those who speak truth to power.

The UK government has so far done very little about credible reports of the torture, sexual harassment, and assault of Saudi women activists currently on trial for defending human rights in their country. It has failed to hold Hungary to account for its efforts to clamp down on human rights groups and rule of law. And it has failed to criticize United Arab Emirates authorities for the unjust imprisonment of Emirati activist Ahmed Mansoor on his peaceful calls for reform.

The UK hopes that by publishing these guidelines, defenders might be encouraged to understand that the British government might be able to support them. But if the UK is really serious about this, it should be willing to speak out publicly on their behalf when they are in trouble, including when their safety is at risk in countries that are UK allies.

In short, the UK’s new Prime Minister should make it a priority to protect and support human rights defenders no matter where they are in the world.