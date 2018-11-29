Expand An older man with a disability sits on an old luggage cart preparing to cross the Stanitsa Luhanska border point in Eastern Ukraine. With wheelchairs rarely available, older people and others with mobility disabilities may resort to crossing by carts or sleds pushed by strangers, for a fee. April 6, 2018. © 2018 John Wendle for Human Rights Watch (Kyiv) – Older people who need to travel between the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine and government-controlled areas face arbitrary obstacles, including risks to their health and safety, Human Rights Watch said today.

A central problem is that those in control of the area have not made the bridge at Stanitsa Luhanska, the sole crossing point in the region, safe for civilians. The government requires people who live in the armed group areas of Donetsk and Luhansk to register as displaced persons and maintain a residence in government-controlled areas to get their pensions. Older people may also have family on both sides or may need to cross to get services such as health care.

“Having to cross the conflict line is a reality thousands of older Ukrainians face routinely, and Stanitsa Luhanska is a treacherous crossing with very little assistance,” said Tanya Cooper, Ukraine researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Both parties to the conflict should, as a priority, facilitate freedom of movement by repairing the bridge and making the crossing safe and accessible for everyone.”

The Ukrainian government and Russia-backed armed groups should ensure that the crossing point is safe for civilian use, with adequate services at the checkpoints.

Every month, more than a million people, about half of them older people, cross the line of conflict separating government-controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine from areas controlled by armed groups. All four crossings in the Donetsk region are accessible by motor vehicle. In Luhansk region, however, the only crossing is open, where the Stanitsa Luhanska bridge used to stand. The bridge was so badly damaged during the armed conflict that cars can no longer travel on it. To cross on foot, people must make their way down a steep ramp, cross a portion of a collapsed bridge, and climb another steep ramp on the opposite side.

This crossing is served by an unpaved, gravel road on the non-government-controlled side and in the so-called “grey zone” territory, which neither side controls.

The crossing is dangerous for everyone but can be particularly difficult for people with disabilities and older people. When Human Rights Watch visited in March, April, and October 2018, staff of humanitarian organizations repeatedly said that they had seen people fall on the ramps, including older people. The wooden ramps, in addition to being perilously steep, are unstable and can become slippery with rain or snow.

The Ukrainian authorities have two wheelchairs available at the crossing, but as of October, only one was usable. Only one Emergencies Ministry staff person, tasked with looking after infrastructure at the crossing point, was available to help people cross. Wheelchairs cannot be used on the ramps. Older people frequently have no choice but to pay an untrained “mover” to push them in carts or sleds or physically carry them across the makeshift bridge.

The long lines on both sides are also difficult for older people. Ukrainian authorities told Human Rights Watch that older people and people with disabilities are allowed priority crossing, which means they are allowed to skip the general waiting line and cross. But that is rarely enforced, and getting permission is burdensome.

Since 2016, the overall number of crossings over the separation line has steadily increased. Many aid workers said they believe this is due to the discriminatory pension rules. They saw a sharp increase at the Stanitsa Luhanska checkpoint, where thousands cross every month.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), while reconstruction work was carried out in early September at the crossing point, the “lack of adequate facilities and access to emergency care remained a concern.” The OCHA reported that an older woman was injured at the crossing point in September, when a large crowd rushed to cross the bridge. Expand People walking across the crossing point at Stanitsa Luhanska. April 6, 2018. © 2018 John Wendle for Human Rights Watch

Both parties to the armed conflict should take steps to allow for the reconstruction of the broken bridge to allow cars and public transportation to cross; ensure that the crossings are safe, posted with information about priority status; and ensure accessibility and needed assistance for people who need help crossing.

The de facto authorities of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions should ensure that there is adequate, and adequately-maintained, basic sanitary and protective infrastructure for people waiting to cross, and wheelchairs and staff for people who ask for help.

The Ukrainian government should ensure delivery of impartial humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable populations; allocate sufficient funds to provide facilities for safe, accessible, and dignified conditions, including adequate maintenance; and provide sufficient staff and punctual public transportation at the checkpoints. It should ensure that family members and other people can help people with priority status to cross and enforce the requirement not to require permit renewals.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Ukrainian government should ensure that the allocated funds benefit all internally displaced people without discrimination. The European Union, United States, and Canada should ensure that programs they fund benefit older people, people with disabilities, and other at-risk groups on an equal basis with others. The UNHCR and the Ukrainian government should also issue clear guidance to field staff to identify and register older people and people with disabilities, including disabilities that are not visible, such as dementia.

“Older people shouldn’t have to risk their health and safety to get their pensions or medical treatment or to visit their relatives on the other side of the conflict line,” Cooper said. “Both parties to the conflict need to facilitate crossing, with repairing the bridge as a first step.”

For detailed findings, please see below.

Human Rights Watch conducted research along the line of contact in March, April, and October 2018, and followed up by email and phone with organizations that provide humanitarian and legal support in the crossing areas.

A Human Rights Watch researcher who is a native Russian speaker interviewed more than several dozen people, ages 55 to 84, at three crossing points open to vehicles in the Donetsk region – Mayorsk, Mariinka, and Novotroitske – and at the sole crossing point in Luhansk region, at Stanitsa Luhanska. Human Rights Watch also spoke with staff members of seven Ukrainian nongovernmental groups and international organizations that provide assistance to internally displaced people and civilians living next to the line of contact.

In March and April, the researcher visited the crossing point at Stanitsa Luhanska on the government side and was able to access only the part of the crossing point up to the bridge. Human Rights Watch has not had access to the armed group territories in two years. Human Rights Watch talked to numerous local and international organizations, located on the government-held side, that have access to the area controlled by the armed groups of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic. A Human Rights Watch researcher visited the Stanitsa Luhanska crossing point again in October 2018, after Ukrainian authorities made several improvements to the infrastructure.

A Burden for Older People

According to the United Nations, older people “constitute a significant proportion of the conflict-affected population in Ukraine, making up almost 30 percent of the 3.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and half of registered displaced people.” Ukraine also has the largest percentage of older persons affected by armed conflict in a single country, according to the UN.

Every day, thousands of people cross the line of contact in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The trip is dangerous and physically demanding, and takes a particular toll on older people. According to a recent survey data by Right to Protection, a charity foundation that conducts monitoring and provides legal assistance for displaced people in eastern Ukraine, more than half of the people who crossed throughout 2018 were older people, “which is related to the administrative burdens people from [non-government-controlled areas] must undergo to receive their pensions.”

According to the UN in Ukraine, older people and people with disabilities are among the most vulnerable in the conflict-affected area of eastern Ukraine, due to limited mobility and lack of primary healthcare and rehabilitation services. The UN estimates that 1.6 million people living in close proximity to the line of conflict on both sides are over age 60 and have at least one chronic illness.

Sanitary conditions at the checkpoints Human Rights Watch visited on the Ukrainian government side in Donetsk region have improved since visits there in November 2016 and July 2017. Nevertheless, there are long lines, insufficient assistive devices and services for people with limited mobility and other disabilities; priority crossing for vulnerable people was still not routinely provided. The problems were most egregious at Stanitsa Luhanska. No basic sanitary facilities, drinking water, and medical aid are available in the grey zone, the area between checkpoints controlled by Ukraine and Russia-backed armed groups.

Stanitsa Luhanska

To cross from Ukrainian government-controlled territory to Luhansk, at Stanitsa Luhanska, people must walk 1.5 kilometers to the collapsed bridge, which is sunken to near ground level, and climb up and down unstable and dangerous, sloping wooden ramps at both ends. Then they must walk another 1,200 meters on the armed group-controlled side before they can get motor transport. Staff of international aid organizations working at the crossing point repeatedly told Human Rights Watch that they had seen people fall on the makeshift bridge due to its slippery, unstable surface.

According to Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, from January through October, there were 2.67 million crossings there in both directions.

Long Lines

There are long lines at Stanitsa Luhanska, particularly on the government-controlled side. In March and April, several staff of local and international organizations working there said they often see people, including older people, running to get a place in line, with some falling and hurting themselves. They also said that people often have to wait for several hours in extreme temperatures, which can be particularly taxing on older people.

In September, the Ukrainian authorities increased the number of passport control booths and staff. There are now 20 booths at both entry and exit points. However, when a Human Rights Watch researcher visited in October, only a few booths were open, with 400 to 450 people waiting to cross into the non-government-controlled territory. The line did not diminish for at least three hours. The overwhelming majority of those waiting were older people.

Expand People crossing the line of contact from the government-controlled territory at Stanitsa Luhanska. April 6, 2018. © 2018 John Wendle for Human Rights Watch A dozen older people told Human Rights Watch that Ukrainian border guards “open all the booths when the monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) arrive.”

While Ukrainian authorities said they allowed priority crossing for older people and people with disabilities, among others, in practice the priority crossing is not always enforced and there is no information about priority crossing with clear eligibility rules at the crossing.

Older people with disabilities said that Ukrainian border guards often did not allow them to use the priority line without a hard copy of a certificate confirming their disability. Many older people in eastern Ukraine do not register their disability status as disability benefits are small and the procedure to obtain disability status is time-consuming and bureaucratic.

A 75-year-old woman, Valentina (not her real name), interviewed at Stanitsa Luhanska, said that she crosses regularly to visit a local cemetery where her husband and her parents are buried. She uses a cane. When Human Rights Watch spoke with her in early April, she had left her home in the area of Luhansk region not controlled by the government early in the morning because the side of the crossing point controlled by armed groups was “bad and one can slip,” so she had to walk very slowly to avoid falling: