It is crucial for Pakistan’s development for the government to actively carry out a human rights agenda, Human Rights Watch said.
“Pakistan faces serious human rights challenges and addressing them should be one of new government’s top priorities,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “The government should begin by reversing abusive laws and policies and demonstrating genuine commitment to the rule of law and equal justice.”
Human Rights Watch urges the Pakistani government to take concrete steps to protect fundamental civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights in six key areas. These are freedom of expression and attacks on civil society; freedom of religion and belief; violence against women and girls; access to education; restoring the moratorium on the death penalty; and terrorism and counterterrorism abuses.
