In an official letter to Human Rights Watch on July 18, 2018, Zoé Kabila, parliamentarian and brother of President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo, through his lawyer in Brussels responded to allegations made to Human Rights Watch regarding his participation in the mobilization of ruling party youth. The full response from Zoé Kabila is available here: https://www.hrw.org/sites/default/files/supporting_resources/right_reply_zoekabila_to_hrw.pdf.
