(Beirut) – Iranian authorities arrested Nasrin Sotoudeh, one of the country’s most prominent human rights defenders, on June 13, 2018, Human Rights Watch said today. Iranian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release her.

Expand Nasrin Sotoudeh © 2008 Raheleh Asgarizadeh

“Nasrin Sotoudeh is a human rights champion who should be applauded, not jailed, for her tireless defense of citizens’ rights,” said Sarah Leah Whitson , Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. “Iran’s judiciary again has revealed to its citizens and the international community its disdain for and fear of people who seek to protect human rights.”

In November 2017, Sotoudeh told the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) that the Revolutionary Court in Evin prison had summoned her, but that she refused to participate in the process because she did not believe that the court would follow legal procedures and felt that she would be tried under unfair circumstances.

Security forces previously arrested Sotoudeh on September 4, 2010, and in January 2011 Branch 26 of Tehran’s Revolutionary Court sentenced her to 11 years in prison and banned her from practicing law for 20 years. The charges included “acting against national security,” “propaganda against the state,” and “membership in the Center for Human Rights Defenders,” the group formed by the Nobel peace laureate Shirin Ebadi and other lawyers.