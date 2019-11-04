Expand © Discovery Channel

(Los Angeles) – The Los Angeles Committee of Human Rights Watch announced today that it will present its third annual Promise Award to the docuseries for the Discovery Channel, Why We Hate. The award will be presented at the upcoming Human Rights Watch Voices for Justice Dinner on November 12, 2019.

Why We Hate explores one of humanity’s most primal and destructive emotions. At the heart of this timely series from executive producers Alex Gibney and Steven Spielberg is the notion that if people begin to understand their own minds, they can find ways to work against hate and keep it from spreading. Directed by Emmy™ winners Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard, the series reveals contemporary links to ancient behavior and uses science as a basis for explaining the nature of hatred and the human mind. At the heart of the show is this question: If we can figure out why we hate, where hate originates, and how it is amplified, can we find a way to prevent it?

“We are delighted to honor Why We Hate this year,” said Justin Connolly, senior director for Human Rights Watch Southern California. “A common theme in so many areas we investigate – from conflict, to torture, to mass atrocities, to lack of empathy for refugees – is hatred, often longstanding and incited by opportunistic leaders. Digging into this topic from historical, neurological, and anthropological perspectives, Why We Hate helps get to the heart of why Human Rights Watch has to exist in the first place.”

The Promise Award recognizes an artist or work that advances the values of equality and justice in original and powerful ways. Named for the film set against the Armenian genocide, the inaugural award was presented posthumously to Chris Cornell in 2017 for his song of the same name, “The Promise.”

“It is an honor to represent the tremendously talented creative team of Why We Hate,” said Frank Marshall, executive producer of the series. “Early on, the team set out a goal to create a series highlighting historical and modern-day incidents of hatred while weaving in the science and personal storytelling of those affected by them. With the help of Discovery and their massive global reach, the series was able to touch people all over the world, giving them the tools and knowledge to hopefully never look the other way when others are being persecuted.”

The executive producers for the docuseries, in addition to Spielberg, Gibney, and Frank Marshall, are Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Yael Melamede, Erica Sashin, and Steve Tisch. Nancy Daniels and Howard Swartz are executive producers for Discovery.

For 40 years, Human Rights Watch has been at the forefront of the international human rights movement, investigating human rights abuses and exposing the truth in order to bring about deep-rooted change. Around the globe the organization works in tandem with local activists who often put their lives at risk to protect the rights and dignity of others. To preserve its independence, Human Rights Watch accepts no money from any government.

Tickets to the Voices for Justice Annual Dinner are available at:

https://donate.hrw.org/page/45412/event/1