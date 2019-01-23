Expand Dutch Postcode Lottery’s Ambassador Quinty Trustfull with Human Rights Watch’s Executive Director Kenneth Roth 2018 © Roy Beusker Fotografie (Amsterdam) – Human Rights Watch thanks the Dutch Postcode Lottery and its players for their steadfast support of our work with €1.35 million a year for another five years. Support from players of the Dutch Postcode Lottery since 2009 has helped Human Rights Watch strengthen its research and advocacy work worldwide, as well as establish and develop its activities in the Netherlands.

Since its founding in 1989, the Dutch Postcode Lottery has contributed €5.5 billion to good causes. It now supports 103 organizations worldwide and plays a pioneering role in the quest for a fair and sustainable world. In 2018 the Dutch Postcode Lottery donated €357 million to organizations.

“Known for its meticulous research and effective advocacy, Human Rights Watch defends human rights and secures justice around the world,” said Margriet Schreuders, head of charities at the Dutch Postcode Lottery. “We are very proud that we are, thanks to our lottery participants, able to continue supporting Human Rights Watch’s important and courageous work in the coming years.”

The Postcode Lottery’s generous support will strengthen Human Rights Watch’s ability to investigate wrongdoing, expose the facts widely, and engage the public as well as those in power for rights-respecting change. We will enlist innovative tools, including digital advocacy campaigns, to build greater support for the fundamental values on which human rights are based: justice, dignity, and equality.

“The Lottery’s unwavering commitment to justice and social change is incredibly important to us as we work to protect human rights and defend the principles that underpin them,” said Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch.