Expand Dutch Postcode Lottery’s Ambassador Quinty Trustfull with Human Rights Watch’s Executive Director Kenneth Roth © Roy Beusker Fotografie

(Amsterdam) – The Dutch Postcode Lottery announced on February 15, 2018 that it will increase its support of Human Rights Watch from €900,000 to a €1.35 million grant. The donations of the Lottery and its players since 2009 have helped Human Rights Watch establish an office in Amsterdam, develop its outreach in the Netherlands, and strengthen fact-finding and advocacy operations around the world.

The Postcode Lottery, the largest charity lottery in the Netherlands, announced the increased grant during its annual Goed Geld Gala 2018. The Lottery’s generous support will strengthen the ability of Human Rights Watch to investigate abuses, report its findings widely, and advocate for change. It will also allow Human Rights Watch to seize opportunities in social media and technology to engage a broader public to defend human rights.

The Lottery also has awarded Human Rights Watch, in partnership with the Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation, an additional grant of €965,000 over two years to help support the establishment and efforts of survivor networks in Nigeria and South Sudan for survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

With half of its earnings devoted to charities, the Postcode Lottery raises funds for organizations that work toward a fair and sustainable world. The Lottery supports 112 organizations that are active in the areas of economic development, human rights, environmental protection, and social cohesion in the Netherlands. This year, the Dutch Postcode Lottery donated €357 million to organizations.

Since its founding in 1989, the Lottery has donated more than €5.4 billion to charity.

“The longstanding support and generosity of the Lottery and its players is incredibly important to us as we work to protect people in times of conflict, defend civil society and human dignity, and bring oppressors to justice,” said Tammy Parrish, Netherlands associate director at Human Rights Watch.