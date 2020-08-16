Donate Now

Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week

Trending rights tweets this week: Thai police arrested a prominent student activist for involvement in a peaceful July protest, the largest since 2014; profound courage from pro-democracy demonstrators in Belarus who face grave risks; Monday’s arrest of 10 Hong Kong pro-democracy figures, including 71-year-old Jimmy Lai, is Beijing’s latest effort to intimidate and punish Hong Kong people who advocate for their rights; and the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdown are making it even harder for the Wayuu, an indigenous group in Colombia and Venezuela, to survive.

