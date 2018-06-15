Trending rights tweets this week: The World Cup 2018 kicks off but behind the glitz dozens of political prisoners remain behind bars and repression is at its worst since the Soviet era; Israeli forces have killed more than 100 protesters in Gaza with live ammunition, the result of a policy apparently greenlighted by top officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; children are being ripped from the arms of their parents at the US border due to Trump administration policy changes; and the Democratic Republic of Congo lost a human rights hero.