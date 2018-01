This week: Join our campaign to stop open burning of waste in Lebanon and help save lives. We need 10,000 signatures and we're almost there! Plus, our World Report 2018 is out. Now is a good time to get a comprehensive look at the human rights situation in your country.

Trafficking and forced labor are rampant in Thailand's fishing industry; Egypt's LGBT crackdown continues unhindered; and two South Sudanese men have been missing a year. This and more...