Expand A boy holds a bicycle at a camp next to the Moria refugee camp in the island of Lesbos on August 5, 2018. © 2018 Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images The already dire conditions in the overcrowded Moria camp for asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos may deteriorate into a full-blown humanitarian disaster as winter approaches unless urgent action is taken, Human Rights Watch said today.